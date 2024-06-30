MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

