MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 1,875 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 233,902 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 131,343 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 113,026 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,931,000.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

