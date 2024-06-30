Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) versus VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Critical Review

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VinFast Auto and Mullen Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -5.24 Mullen Automotive $370,000.00 74.01 -$972.26 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mullen Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto.

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VinFast Auto and Mullen Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

VinFast Auto currently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 126.74%. Given VinFast Auto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About VinFast Auto



VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Mullen Automotive



Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

