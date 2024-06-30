Nano Market Cap Hits $123.26 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Nano has a total market cap of $123.26 million and $2.10 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001476 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,762.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.83 or 0.00628485 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.37 or 0.00120286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.00269092 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00044108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00071332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

