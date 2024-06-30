National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.95.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $118.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

