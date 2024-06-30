National Bank Financial Upgrades Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Strong-Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$184.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$169.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$171.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$143.13 and a one year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

