National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 581,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.2 days.
National Bank of Greece Price Performance
National Bank of Greece stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.
About National Bank of Greece
