National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) PT Raised to $65.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of NHI opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 12.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,173,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

