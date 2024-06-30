Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

