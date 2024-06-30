Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
Shares of NAII stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.14 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Alternatives International
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.