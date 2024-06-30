Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NAUT opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.25. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAUT. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

