Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZUO. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.72. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $175,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 71,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 13.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 171.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

