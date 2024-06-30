Nervos Network (CKB) Market Cap Hits $529.24 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $529.24 million and $10.79 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,048.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.93 or 0.00632956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00120639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00270174 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00044226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071880 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,151,511,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,467,899,905 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

