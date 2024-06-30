New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 137,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,766,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.74 on Friday, hitting $162.21. 56,204,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,393,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $262.18 billion, a PE ratio of 238.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

