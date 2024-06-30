New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,400 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,073 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,050,000 after buying an additional 89,217 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 124,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,535,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 4,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

VRTX stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.72. 3,234,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,780. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $335.82 and a twelve month high of $486.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $444.89 and its 200 day moving average is $426.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,300.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Morrow Atkinson III sold 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total transaction of $3,483,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.