New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,051.03. The stock had a trading volume of 750,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $984.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $951.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $688.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,081.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

