New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,435,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,685,876,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,291,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $1,176,356,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.43. 2,175,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.