New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,246,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. 20,053,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,738,575. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

