New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

S&P Global stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $446.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.75. The firm has a market cap of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

