New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after acquiring an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,595,559,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 306,663 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.91.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $441.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.50 and a 200 day moving average of $453.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $410.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,887,951,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

