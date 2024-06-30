New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. 31,074,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,610,088. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

