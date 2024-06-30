New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 33,300 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 512.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,438. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

