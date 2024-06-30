NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NEXGEL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 2,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. NEXGEL has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 67.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

