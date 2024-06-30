NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Bought by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management increased its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,505,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,062 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 21,816,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,210 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,795 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 99,379.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663,182 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NXE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,167,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.30 and a beta of 1.92.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

