Nexum Price Tops $0.0488 on Top Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. Nexum has a market cap of $121.99 million and approximately $41,189.69 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nexum has traded 27.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

