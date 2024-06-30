NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $117.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

NIKE stock opened at $75.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 1-year low of $74.55 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

