Niza Global Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. Niza Global has a total market capitalization of $496,209.13 and $7.99 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niza Global has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Niza Global

Niza Global’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00189895 USD and is up 16.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $6,317,938.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

