NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NovAccess Global Price Performance

Shares of XSNX opened at $0.01 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $365,720.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Get NovAccess Global alerts:

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovAccess Global Company Profile

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. It specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.