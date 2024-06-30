NULS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.99 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $37.99 million and $1.47 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,048,519 coins and its circulating supply is 108,978,118 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

