NXM Market Capitalization Hits $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 30th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,494.70 or 0.99955127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012651 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00076704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

