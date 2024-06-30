Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $35.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ocwen Financial by 126.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

