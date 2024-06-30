Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KD

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41. Kyndryl has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kyndryl will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1,266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after buying an additional 4,509,381 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 510.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 367,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $54,283,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.