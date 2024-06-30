Optas LLC Acquires 103 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $432,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Mastercard by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 50,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $1,330,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MA traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,253. The company has a market capitalization of $410.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

