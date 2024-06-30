Optas LLC Has $307,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Optas LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.85. 6,609,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,769. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.