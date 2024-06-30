Optas LLC Invests $247,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Eaton by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $313.55. 2,557,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,211. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.35 and its 200 day moving average is $293.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

