Optas LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Optas LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 2.2% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.