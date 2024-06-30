Optas LLC Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Optas LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $100.23. 3,898,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,126. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

