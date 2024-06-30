Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $141.20. 25,814,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,646. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

