Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Jun 30th, 2024

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE OSK opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $83.25 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

