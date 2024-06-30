PaLM AI (PALM) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $27.32 million and $235,346.42 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.33244973 USD and is down -8.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $149,513.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

