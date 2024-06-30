Park Aerospace Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Park Aerospace has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

PKE opened at $13.68 on Friday. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.33 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

