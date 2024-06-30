Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 1.6% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in Paychex were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,418,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,623,093,000 after purchasing an additional 487,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,504,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Paychex by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,598,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,022,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,151,000 after purchasing an additional 56,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Paychex by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,548,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,492,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.56. 6,556,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,830. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day moving average of $121.95. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.62.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

