Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAYX. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.62.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

PAYX stock opened at $118.56 on Thursday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $106.27 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 343,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,887,000 after purchasing an additional 152,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 680,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,794,000 after buying an additional 466,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

