PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.90 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $80.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.