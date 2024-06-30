Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Up 25.3% in June

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Perrigo Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -366.86 and a beta of 0.56. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,698.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $74,255,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,982,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at $19,040,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 545,395 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

