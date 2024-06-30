Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Short Interest Update

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLKMF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 3,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,450. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.