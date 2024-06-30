Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Short Interest Update

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLKMF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 3,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,450. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.
