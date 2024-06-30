Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,691,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. 7,299,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

