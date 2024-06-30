Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,251 Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Jentner Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 504,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $22.10. 307,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,752. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

