Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.3% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

