Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,176,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,852. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.