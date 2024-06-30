Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $713,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,284 shares of company stock valued at $24,534,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,032,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,822,788. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.40 and its 200-day moving average is $155.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.